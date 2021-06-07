Earth Changes
Floods, mudslides leave at least 14 dead in Sri Lanka - 245,000 affected (UPDATE)
Tivy-Side Advertiser
Sat, 05 Jun 2021 19:01 UTC
More than 5,000 other people have been displaced by the conditions, officials said.
Rains have been pounding six districts of the Indian Ocean island nation since Thursday night, and many houses, paddy fields and roads have been inundated, blocking traffic.
Four people died in floods while another two lost their lives in mudslides, according to the government's Disaster Management Centre.
Another five people are missing in floods and mudslides.
A mound of earth crashed onto a house and buried four members of the same family - the parents and two children - in Kegalle district, about 53 miles east of the capital Colombo on Saturday, officials and local media said.
A local television channel, Hiru, showed soldiers and villagers removing mud and debris to recover the victims. Later, the body of the daughter was uncovered.
Figures released by the government showed that more than 5,000 people have moved to temporary shelters and nearly 500 houses have been damaged.
Source: AP
Peace demands the most heroic labor and the most difficult sacrifice. It demands greater heroism than war. It demands greater fidelity to the truth and a much more perfect purity of conscience.
Recent Comments
interesting to me is the fact, that there was not a single question offered about election integrity or voter ID.
Matt is not for an uneducated mind. Who brings Shakespeare's Iago( the epitome of evil in literature) to discuss the character of the puppet...
Those numbers actually reveal how very clueless most of the proles are. R.C.
All of it is orchestrated, including gender, immigration, antifa riots, election froda, cyber hacks, climate emergency. America is being played,...
Maybe Fauci is thrown under the bus now. It doesn't matter, he is not the head of the snake. Don't get distracted.
Comment: Update: AAP reports on June 6: