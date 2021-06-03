Earth Changes
KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa wakes up to winter wonderland
Lyse Comins
The South African
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 11:37 UTC
The South African
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 11:37 UTC
Snow seekers are already planning their weekend and berg resorts are expecting demand for accommodation bookings to rise as families seek to take their children to view the snow capped mountains.
Here are some of the photographs of the snow in the KZN Midlands and Harrismith that are circulating on social media:
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Sipho Hlomuka has called upon residents across the province to exercise extreme vigilance following the weather warning that was issued by the South African Weather Service which warned of inclement weather conditions expected this week.
The inclement weather conditions were reportedly expected to bring significant snowfall over the Drakensberg Mountains and surrounding areas including Kokstad and Underberg, potentially leading to road closures and the risk of motorists being stranded due to poor weather conditions.
MEC Hlomuka called upon residents to carefully plan their road trips and to keep a close eye on the weather conditions.
"We are appealing to all communities in the areas that are expected to receive significant snowfall to be vigilant and to postpone any unnecessary trips," Hlomuka said.
The inclement weather conditions are expected to extend to the northern parts of the province where the risk of localised flooding will be high as a result of the disruptive rainfall.
Hlomuka has urged motorists and residents within the Mkhanyakude, eastern Zululand and eastern King Cetshwayo to exercise extreme caution on the roads, especially in low lying areas.
Disaster Management teams on alert across the province of KZN and will be keeping a close eye on major routes and areas that are prone to flooding.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa wakes up to winter wonderland
- Flash floods hit Samsun, Turkey
- Angry elephant rams truck off the road in Kruger National Park, South Africa
- NYC homeless man charged in assault on Asian woman has 17 prior arrests
- Woman mauled by bear in Asturias, Spain
- Man stabbed by gang with machetes in Hyde Park sending witnesses fleeing for their lives
- US sees most shark attacks in the world in 2020 - beating Australia and South Africa
- UN human rights commissioner slams Ukraine for closure of opposition TV channels, attacks on politicians & crackdown on activists
- Waterspouts filmed off the coast of Galveston, Texas
- Feds move to drop charges against New York man accused in Capitol riot
- Medical journal editor-in-chief to step down after backlash over podcast on racism in health care
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Hackers allegedly breach New York transit authority systems amid wave of cyberattacks, media point finger at China
- Democratic lawmaker calls for 'gender equality' in crash test dummies
- One dead, 16 injured as tornado hits China's northeast Heilongjiang province
- Do SAGE members calling for lockdown to be extended beyond June 21st not believe the vaccines work?
- Delhi, India suffers coldest day in June ever
- Australia extends Covid lockdown for Melbourne another week
- Israel's Lapid informs President Rivlin he has formed a government ousting Netanyahu
- Herzog elected Israel's new president with 87 votes as midnight deadline looms for opposition to oust Netanyahu
- Israel's Lapid informs President Rivlin he has formed a government ousting Netanyahu
- Herzog elected Israel's new president with 87 votes as midnight deadline looms for opposition to oust Netanyahu
- Israel set to ask the US for another $1 billion in military aid
- Corporate tyranny: 3 Giant financial companies that the global elite use to control 88% of the corporations listed on the S&P 500
- White House contacts Russia after hack of world's largest meatpacking company
- North Korea's Kim Jong Un establishes new deputy post amid speculation sister is possible successor
- Best of the Web: Inquiry into Covid-19 lab leak won't bring out the truth, it will deepen the deception
- A little late: Israel Defence Minister Gantz walks back army chief comments on AP's 'coffee with Hamas' smear
- Dementia Joe strikes again: Black entrepreneurs just as capable as whites 'but they don't have lawyers' or 'accountants'
- NYT shill Maggie Haberman claims Trump telling allies he expects to be 'reinstated' by August
- 'Technotyranny' - The all-seeing fourth branch of government
- The World Economic Forum's latest simulation 'fits' with their Great Reset agenda
- Assassination attempt on Ugandan minister kills daughter and driver
- In major rewrite of church law, Pope Francis aims for clearer penalties for sex abuse offenders
- EU revives complaint of uranium 'traces' found at Iran sites amidst ongoing nuclear deal talks
- 'Everyone is attacking everyone' online, but Russians are 'best & most sophisticated hackers' - Kaspersky
- Selective hearing? Michael Flynn accused of saying Myanmar-like coup 'should happen' in US
- Why we must prevent the US from launching a hybrid war against China
- Lavrov: Russia ready to discuss human rights if Biden wants, but start with arrest of protesters who stormed the US Capitol
- U.K. PM Boris Johnson says he wants a deal with G7 on vaccine passports
- NYC homeless man charged in assault on Asian woman has 17 prior arrests
- Man stabbed by gang with machetes in Hyde Park sending witnesses fleeing for their lives
- UN human rights commissioner slams Ukraine for closure of opposition TV channels, attacks on politicians & crackdown on activists
- Feds move to drop charges against New York man accused in Capitol riot
- Medical journal editor-in-chief to step down after backlash over podcast on racism in health care
- Hackers allegedly breach New York transit authority systems amid wave of cyberattacks, media point finger at China
- Democratic lawmaker calls for 'gender equality' in crash test dummies
- Do SAGE members calling for lockdown to be extended beyond June 21st not believe the vaccines work?
- Australia extends Covid lockdown for Melbourne another week
- Belarusian opposition activist stabs himself in neck with pen during court hearing, stands accused of organizing unauthorized protests and fraud
- Florida Governor DeSantis signs bill to protect women's and girls' sports from trans lobby
- UN: Pandemic plunges 100M more workers into poverty
- In algorithms we trust? Twitter draws criticism over potential new 'misinformation warning' system
- On celebrating corporate wokewash month
- Israeli Health Ministry reporting link between Pfizer 2nd shot and heart problems in males under 30
- 1 million ballots counted in Maricopa County election audit, halfway point reached
- Flashback: As a socialist and a trans woman, I never thought I'd agree with Rand Paul. But on the issue of protecting children, he's right
- Minneapolis activist whose granddaughter was shot and killed: 'We need police'
- The effects of cancer delays during the Covid-19 shutdown
- Zero deaths reported in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Monday
- Prehistoric carvings of red deer found in Scottish neolithic tomb
- New timeline for when people arrived in North America?
- From Russell and Hilbert to Wiener and Harari: The Disturbing Origins of Cybernetics and Transhumanism
- Eugenics, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Clash of Two Systems
- Citizen science, the cosmos and the meaning of life: How the comet that may destroy us offers the most transcendent celestial spectacle
- New analysis of ancient grave site concludes climate change likely contributed to one of the oldest examples of human warfare
- Eisenhower rejected military chiefs' demand for nuclear war on China, classified account of '58 Taiwan Strait crisis reveals
- How The Unthinkable Became Thinkable: Eric Lander, Julian Huxley And The Awakening of Sleeping Monsters
- Oldest known tattoo tools found at an ancient Tennessee site
- Archaeologists identify 4,000-year-old war memorial in Syria
- Largest images ever made by humans found in India
- Ancient Chinese kingdom pits filled with artifacts shed light on rituals
- Researchers unearth oldest gold find in southwest Germany
- Flashback: Supreme Court rejects 'Israeli' nationality status
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Woke Revolution, Mass Hysteria, and the Fourth Turning
- Prehistoric farmers in Switzerland contributed to the domestication of the opium poppy
- In 1958 US considered nuclear strike on China over Taiwan, classified docs show
- Fruit crops reached the eastern peninsula almost 3,000 years ago, urbanization followed
- Minoan language Linear A Linked to Linear B in groundbreaking new research
- New insight into radioactive particles at Australian nuke test site
- Can dogs smell COVID? Here's what the science says
- Natural antibody from common cold found to neutralize COVID-19, may lead to vaccine that protects against all coronaviruses
- Ancient Lake Toba volcanic eruption destroyed the ozone layer
- What the physics of skipping stones can tell us about aircraft water landings
- Mysterious radio burst from space is unusually close - and especially baffling
- Chinese 'artificial sun' experimental fusion reactor sets new world record
- Lucky Strike? Tiny piece of space junk hits the International Space Station, leaves hole in robotic arm
- Cosmic voids revealed in most detailed map of the universe defy our understanding of physics
- Water causes the deep Earth's most mysterious earthquakes says research
- Virologists say genetic "fingerprints" prove COVID-19 man-made, 'No credible natural ancestor'
- Gamma rays 10 times more energetic than thought possible detected
- Milky Way not unusual, surprising astronomers
- IDF brags of waging 'first AI war,' lending credence to view that Gaza serves as testing ground for Israel's fighting techniques
- New Comet C/2021 K1 (ATLAS)
- Had COVID? You'll probably make antibodies for the rest of your life
- Scientists sound grave warning about unprecedented mercury accumulation in deep Pacific Ocean trenches
- Salmon virus originated in Atlantic farms, spread to wild pacific salmon
- Resetting the biological clock
- Scientists make first observation of how the brain records memories during sleep
- Study says maximum human lifespan is 150
- KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa wakes up to winter wonderland
- Flash floods hit Samsun, Turkey
- Angry elephant rams truck off the road in Kruger National Park, South Africa
- Woman mauled by bear in Asturias, Spain
- US sees most shark attacks in the world in 2020 - beating Australia and South Africa
- Waterspouts filmed off the coast of Galveston, Texas
- One dead, 16 injured as tornado hits China's northeast Heilongjiang province
- Delhi, India suffers coldest day in June ever
- "Dramatic" increase of landslips in UK's Brecon Beacons
- Oxygen levels declining in hundreds of lakes across US & Europe over last 40 years
- Exceptional snowfall - the biggest in over 2 decades - pummels Patagonia, Argentina
- 29-year-old mountaineer 'in prime of life' falls to death near Telluride, Colorado
- 39 died in avalanches in France last winter - nearly double the average for last 50 years
- Severe thunderstorms, strong winds, floods and record-breaking rains hit many places in Guangdong, China - almost 16 inches of rainfall in 3 HOURS
- Best of the Web: FOUR metres of snow dumped on Mount Hutt Ski Area in New Zealand over 2 days
- Negro river reaches record highs in Manaus, Brazil
- Floods prompt rescues and evacuations in south-central regions of Chile - up to 5 inches of rain in 20 hours
- Huge sinkhole appears in central Mexico
- Rare 'Level 5 snow warning' in place for parts of South Africa
- Skywatchers witness breathtaking rainbow halo around the sun over southern India city
- Meteor fireball over Córdoba, Spain (June 2nd)
- An asteroid the size of the Seattle Space Needle will pass near Earth on Tuesday
- Meteor fireball crashes onto Indonesia's Merapi volcano
- Meteor fireball captured over Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball observed over Scotland and Northern Ireland
- Loud boom, shaking in Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Meteor fireball spotted over Maryland Tuesday May 25
- Meteor fireball streaks over northeast Brazil
- Green meteor fireball recorded over Morocco
- Daytime meteor fireball recorded by cameras in Bahia, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanxi, China
- Slow-moving meteor fireball recorded over the Mediterranean Sea
- Meteor fireball spotted in evening skies over Cork, Ireland
- Daylight meteor fireball filmed over San Francisco, California
- Loud mysterious boom has residents of south-west Sydney, Australia scratching their heads
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Minnesota
- Meteor fireball streaks across the Greater Antilles
- A huge, glowing fireball lights up the sky over Japan
- Meteor fireball spotted on deputy's dashcam in Collier County, Florida
- Flaming meteor fireball seen in Oman's sky
- Brain and testis: more alike than previously thought?
- COVID-19 antibodies may last a lifetime
- Best of the Web: Vaccine researcher admits 'big mistake,' says spike protein is dangerous 'toxin'
- Surprise discovery in spleen could redefine what we know about malaria
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Study on the Adverse Effects of the Pfizer Vaccine
- Johns Hopkins Prof: Half of Americans have natural immunity; dismissing it is 'biggest failure of medical leadership'
- World-renowned physician blows lid off COVID vaccines
- Is a ketogenic diet effective against dementia?
- Study shows humans can reduce their biological age by three years in just eight WEEKS
- Diet and lifestyle changes can reduce biological aging suggests new study
- Immediate & continuous skin-to-skin contact after birth improves survival of pre-term babies
- Death of BBC presenter Lisa Shaw due to blood clots after AstraZeneca jab, family says
- Bacteria commonly responsible for food poisoning discovered to also be an STI
- Highly pathogenic bird flu outbreak already reported in 46 countries, has spread to humans with 862 cases
- COVID vaccine shedding hurting unvaccinated? Dr. Lee Merritt explains
- New study shows masks didn't slow COVID spread
- Three tips for checking whether a medical study is legit or bulls-it
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - You Want Fries With That? Stupid Vaccine Incentives
- Pandemic has fueled eating disorder surge in teens, adults
- Fauci says he is 'not convinced' COVID-19 came about naturally
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- Anesthesia works by changing the brain's rhythms says new research
- Mice master complex thinking with a remarkable capacity for abstraction
- Taking sex differences in personality seriously
- How dreams change under authoritarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Tom Costello: Yes, Virginia, There Is a Left-wing Authoritarianism!
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- AOC added to Iwo Jima memorial for surviving Capitol riot
- Navy fighters shoot down 'hostile' UFO after it refuses to give its pronouns
- Musket-Wielding Americans run Prince Harry out of the country
- Existing, and 6 other things you didn't know were microaggressions
- 'They won't make fun of me ever again,' says Dr. Fauci while designing new virus in his lab
- New study says we all must wear mask to prevent global warming
- Gas station memes Hunter Biden mockery on sign: 'Hope gas prices don't get too high'
- Biden outed as robotic human suit piloted by tiny Jimmy Carter
- Rachel Maddow: I will have to "rewire" my brain to not view maskless as a "threat"
- CDC ruling: You no longer have to wear a life jacket outside in case of rain
- Biden urges Israel to only use US military aid for 'nice stuff'
- German engineer predicted man named 'Elon' would conquer Mars in 1952 novel
- CIA replaces waterboarding with 12-hour lectures on intersectional feminism
- Biden relocates 20,000 National Guard troops to inner cities to snipe menthol cigarettes out of people's mouths
- Study finds anyone still wearing a mask at this point is probably just super ugly
- Dems committed to utterly destroying black man's optimism about race relations
- Best of the Web: CDC now recommends wearing a seat belt even when you're outside the car
- Biden wore mask during zoom call in case COVID had mutated into a computer virus
- LA homeless man feels unsafe as limos full of drug addicts and perverts show up in his neighborhood
- Chicago Police now required to ask for criminals' consent before arresting them
'Targeted airstrikes', Gaza, May 2021
Quote of the Day
We cannot become what we need to be by remaining what we are.
- Max Depree
Recent Comments
The idea of entropy is central to scientific materialism. It leads to a thinking devoid of intelligent design and moral values. It immediately...
Wow - AOC is actually correct about something! Too bad this important message had to come mostly from her, but we'll take it. Even a broken clock...
You can't detect something that doesn't exist. Teach them to detect spike proteins, they'll be a problem very soon.
Result of MSM: people's programming? These multiplying cases appear to me as paid patsies - by influential US groups wanting to create chaos. Like...
Observe Bibi's Deafening Silence©. He was quite right of that with the MSM.
Comment: Rare 'Level 5 snow warning' in place for parts of South Africa