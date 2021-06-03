Parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Freestate woke up to a winter wonderland on Wednesday morning after snow dusted the peaks of the Drakensberg mountains and some foothills as well as Harrismith and the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.Snow seekers are already planning their weekend and berg resorts are expecting demand for accommodation bookings to rise as families seek to take their children to view the snow capped mountains.Here are some of the photographs of the snow in the KZN Midlands and Harrismith that are circulating on social media:Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Sipho Hlomuka has called upon residents across the province to exercise extreme vigilance following the weather warning that was issued by the South African Weather Service which warned of inclement weather conditions expected this week.MEC Hlomuka called upon residents to carefully plan their road trips and to keep a close eye on the weather conditions."We are appealing to all communities in the areas that are expected to receive significant snowfall to be vigilant and to postpone any unnecessary trips," Hlomuka said.The inclement weather conditions are expected to extend to the northern parts of the province where the risk of localised flooding will be high as a result of the disruptive rainfall.Hlomuka has urged motorists and residents within the Mkhanyakude, eastern Zululand and eastern King Cetshwayo to exercise extreme caution on the roads, especially in low lying areas.Disaster Management teams on alert across the province of KZN and will be keeping a close eye on major routes and areas that are prone to flooding.