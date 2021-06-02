The SA Weather Service made the announcement on their social media pages earlier this afternoon. In total, four districts have been slapped with an 'orange alert', due to potentially disruptive snow showers. Mountain passes along the Drakensberg Range expected to be closed ahead of schedule, and drivers are asked to make alternative plans.
The Level 5 snow warning has been implemented across these locations in the Eastern Cape:
- Senqu / Barkly East
- Elundini and Maclear
- Matatiele
- Sakhisizwe / Elliot
"There is a likelihood of a significant impact to occur due to the accumulation of snow combined with extremely cold weather which may include the following: Danger to life and property due to hypothermia and the collapsing of infrastructure, Widespread loss of livestock and crops, closure of all major routes."
"Melting snow towards the end of the period will cause small streams and rivers in the low-lying areas to flood. Freezing overnight temperatures will cause water to freeze on road surfaces resulting in extremely hazardous driving conditions."
SAWS statement