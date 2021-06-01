For some reason, the adelaide.com headlined that it was the coldest May morning in Melbourne in 70 years. You have to read almost to the bottom of the article before finding that it was the coldest May morning in Adelaide since 1927.__________From adelaiade.comIt was a frosty morning across southeast Australia, with many inland places plunging well below zero and Adelaide dipping to 3.5C — the equal coldest May morning since 1927.Meanwhile, Melbourne shivered through its coldest May morning in more than 70 years, the Bureau of Meteorology said on Sunday.Temperatures fell to 1.7C, which is the lowest for the city since mid last century.The BOM posted to Twitter on Sunday saying, "if you are less than 71 years and 364 days old, it is the coldest May Melbourne morning in your lifetime."It was the coldest May morning since 1949. But the coldest on record was May 29 in 1916 when temperatures plummeted to -1.1C.Thanks to Laurel for this link