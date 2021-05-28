© A. Deter-Wolf, T.M. Peres and S. Karacic/Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports 2021



Ancient tattooing tools are tough to find or even recognize as implements for creating skin designs. But new microscopic studies of two turkey leg bones with sharpened ends indicate that Native Americans used these items to make tattoosTheseare the world's oldest known tattooing tools, say archaeologist Aaron Deter-Wolf of the Tennessee Division of Archaeology in Nashville and his colleagues. The find suggests that, the researchers report in the June Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports., Deter-Wolf's team says. In that research, tattooed lines in fresh slabs of pig skin were produced by a series of punctures with tools that had tips coated in a homemade ink. Experimental tattooing left ink remnants several millimeters from tools' tips, a pattern also seen with red and black pigment residues on the Fernvale tools.Two turkey wing bones found in the same Fernvale grave display microscopic wear and pigment residues that likely resulted from applying pigment during tattooing, the scientists say.