macron rwanda
Thursday, May 27, 2021: As the French president visits Rwanda, left-wing daily Libération warns that there will be "recognition" but "no repentance" for France's role in the 1994 genocide. British papers react to bombshell testimony from the PM's former adviser on the government's "disastrous" Covid-19 response. Plus, tennis star Naomi Osaka speaks out against press conferences, and research shows that monkeys adapt their "accents" when talking to monkeys of other species.