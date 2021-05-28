Scotland meteor fireball
© AMS (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 122 reports (event 2983-2021) about a meteor fireball seen over County Donegal, County Dublin, County Galway, County Louth, County Roscommon, County Sligo, County Wicklow, England, Northern Ireland, Peel, Scotland and Wales on Wednesday, May 26th 2021 around 21:53 UT.