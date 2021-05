© Focus Features

Luke Holland's film, which chronicles the complicity of ordinary Germans in the crimes of the Third Reich, is a reminder that it's easy to label our enemies as Nazis...but the true search for evil should begin in the mirror. Final Account ' is a collection of interviews with elderly, ordinary Germans recounting their experiences of life under the collective madness of the Nazi regime and their connection to, or complicity with, the Holocaust.Director Luke Holland, whose mother lost her family in the Holocaust and who himself died of cancer in 2020 after the film's completion, but before its premiere, goes on to prove Levi's thesis.Holland began production in 2008, and ultimately interviewed 300 people for this fascinating project. His bare-bones, oral history approach works exquisitely well in revealing the banality of evil.Holland's subjects were indoctrinated into the Nazi system early in life. The women went through the League of German Girls, the men the Hitler Youth. The males then graduated to the Waffen SS, some becoming concentration camp guards and one a member of Hitler's elite bodyguards, the Leibstandarte.Other stories reveal how Jew hatred and the Holocaust were normalized.Tales of visiting camps in order to get a cavity filled from a dentist who was a prisoner, or of routinely seeing prisoners escorted to and from camps, some being worked or starved to death slowly before their eyes, are mundanely recounted.None of these revelations is met with tears or even overt remorse, just a stern, steely-eyed matter-of-factness.The most compelling subject in the film is Hans Werk, a former member of the Waffen SS. Werk is at times elusive and at times defensive, but he evolves over a series of interviews.This scene is compelling because it's the only time the veneer of control recedes and the beast comes to the surface baring its teeth. Werk is shaken by the young men confronting him, and his horror at the realization that the disease of Nazism has passed to a new generation is readily apparent on his face as he pleads with them to "don't let yourself be blinded."Werk's warning fell on deaf ears in that room, and across the globe as well.This ugly sentiment is also found in the establishment-approved Critical Race Theory, a shamelessly anti-white and anti-Asian ideology that demands people be judged by racial and ethnic categories instead of by the content of their character, which is now being used to indoctrinate students in schools and becoming the default setting in corporate America.'Final Account' is not a great film. It is somewhat derivative in style, as evidenced by its repeated use of a melancholy cello played over shots of hollowed out concentration camps. But it is most certainly a powerful and prescient one.It is cold comfort that the collaborators and perpetrators of Nazi evil in 'Final Account' will soon be dead of old age, for the spirit of Nazism is obviously alive and well in our world, living in all of our hearts, whether we have the courage to admit it or not.