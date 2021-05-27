© L. Todd Spencer

© Facebook

If you heard a loud boom at the Oceanfront and other areas in Hampton Roads, you're not alone.Several people are reporting their house shook and there were booming sounds this morning, with the first around 11 a.m.Paul Carusol, a seismologist with United State Geological Services, said the agency saw a spike on its seismometers.When asked whether jets could cause some kind of sonic boom and show up on the agency's monitors, Blakeman said it's possible. Over the years people from Virginia and the Carolinas have called USGS thinking there was an earthquake, which Blakeman said turned out to be a sonic boom caused by military activity."I don't see any earthquake that would have been big enough for all these people to feel it," he said.Naval Air Station Oceana did not immediately respond to an inquiry. A spokesperson for the Virginia National Guard, which operates Camp Pendleton State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, said there was no guard activity that would have generated loud booms or shook houses.Some residents in York County and Hampton said they also felt shaking during that time.Mike Reeves, a spokesperson for Langley Air Force Base, said the facility did not have any assets in the Virginia Beach area Monday morning. Reeves said Langley did not conduct any Explosive Ordinance Disposal exercises on base, either."Anyone else hear/feel what sounded like an explosion around 1110 AM?," wrote Matthew Ligon on the Nextdoor app. In Virginia Beach, reports from residents on social media were coming from the Oceanfront and Shore Drive areas.