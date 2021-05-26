hail
Northern Jammu and Kashmir were lashed by a devastating hailstorm, causing heavy damage to standing crops and fruit trees. Fruit growers in the valley have expressed concern over the damage caused to apple blossoms, walnuts, pears and other standing crops due to heavy hail storm yesterday. It struck several areas of northern Kashmir, especially the upper belt of Rafiabad block Rohama.

A Representative of the affected farmers called for comprehensive compensation to the orchardists and farmers who suffered heavy losses due to heavy rains followed by a heavy hailstorm on Friday evening. According to urdupoint.com, he alleged that whenever natural calamities cause damage to the fruit and other crops, the worse affected people had always been assured compensation and even surveys were being conducted.



Anantnag district

The recent hailstorms in Dachnipora area of Anantnag district have caused considerable damage to the horticulture industry here, the apple crop in particular, with the initial official assessment of the damage ranging between 2 and 25 percent of the crop.

A detailed damage assessment was done in the area by the horticulture department after the hailstorms. The Dachnipora area is a major apple-producing region in Anantnag district with villages like Liver, Lehandajan, Hamnardi, Sheikhpora, Benard, Padden, Sallar, Batpora and some others leading the production.

Source: kashmirreader.com