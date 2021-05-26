Brazil meteor fireball
© YouTube/Bramon (screen capture)
A beautiful meteor was seen on the night of Saturday, May 22, in four states in the Northeast. The phenomenon occurred at 18:59 (Brasília time) on the coast of Rio Grande do Norte and was recorded by the cameras of BRAMON and Clima ao Vivo in Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba, Pernambuco and Ceará.

(Translated by google).