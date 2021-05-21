Extremists are creating covert virtual groups to organise and spread hate against Arab-Israelis, Sky News can reveal.Ultranationalist Israelis are trying to hide their activities by creating private online groups where members must prove who they are in order to gain access.Some of the groups are now under review or have been removed since they were flagged to Facebook as part of our investigation.Israel has seen a growth in ultranationalist sentiment among a small proportion of Jewish Israelis in recent years.Users in this group have usernames including "Death to Arabs" and "Every Arab killed is a holiday for us".Graphic and offensive images and videos are shared widely in the chat.One member with the Telegram username "State of Israel" shared an image of a man who had been shot in the head. It has the caption 'Father of all Arabs'."In Lod there is a call for all those who carry a weapon to come asap to Lod to help save Jewish lives. Yes, it's that bad. I emphasize [sic]: ONLY those with weapons!", reads one post, with a different user referring to Arab Israelis as "the enemy" in a reply.Facebook removed the page after Sky News sent the social media company evidence of the messages in the group.Another group, this one linked to La Familia, the far-right, football supporter group of the Israeli Premier League club Beitar Jerusalem, was taken off Telegram. The group had been called "La Familia - Death to the Arabs".Most of the Facebook groups associated with La Familia cannot be accessed without the admin's approval.But on those pages that are public, we saw users in recent days encouraging members to take to the streets to "bring order" on a post that had previously not been commented on since last year.Scattered across public ultranationalist groups are calls to join closed groups that contain only vetted users.One post reads: "Friends, we have opened a discreet group without ... informers. Any member who is interested in receiving equipment, locations and timings who will join us for the news."In another much longer post a four-step set of actions is laid out for those who wish to gain access to a private group.The admin says: "Only those interested in embarking on activities to restore deterrence and return the State of Israel to us are invited to the verified group."The poster explains the steps are necessary after the group was "attacked by countless forces of evil... the Arabs, and the police and the media".Prospective users must offer a photo of themselves with proof of the date and time it was taken and a link to their personal social media.They must also complete a video and written message in Hebrew vowing support for Israel and a willingness to give their life for the cause.The four pieces of evidence are then to be sent to an admin who will then invite the user to the private chat.A spokesperson for Facebook, who owns Instagram and WhatsApp, told Sky News: "We don't tolerate hate or incitement to violence on our platforms."We have dedicated teams, which include native Arabic and Hebrew speakers, closely monitoring the situation on the ground, and making sure we're removing content and accounts that break our rules as quickly as possible."We're reviewing the accounts shared by Sky News and have already removed one Facebook Group for breaking our rules."Telegram did not respond to requests for comment from Sky News.