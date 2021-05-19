© Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP

The conservative social media platform Parler is again available for download in the App Store, several months after Apple booted the platform's app off its service.Parler has since returned to the web and returned to Apple's App Store on Monday.Apple said in an April letter to Congress that it was preparing for the app's return but stood by its ban as the correct decision.The app was popular with supporters of former President Donald Trump, who remains booted from more prominent platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Facebook's Oversight Board this month pushed the company to reassess its ban of Mr. Trump within six months.The version of Parler available for download in the App Store reported an update on Sunday evening to provide "enhanced threat and incitement reporting tools" and other bug fixes."My mission in joining Parler was to help get the platform back up, operating and stabilized, and I am proud to say we have accomplished that," Mr. Meckler said in a statement. "Parler is back, strong and ready to continue to lead in the fight for free speech. The work I came to accomplish at Parler has been successfully completed and I am now excited to turn the reins over to George Farmer, who will lead the fight as Parler continues its growing role as the premier platform in the world for free speech, data privacy and constructive dialogue."