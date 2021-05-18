© REUTERS/Bruno Kelly



Heavy rains in the Amazon rainforest have causedwith another disaster after it was severely struck by the coronavirus pandemic.Across the state of Amazonas, more thansaid the state's Civil Defense service, many of whom were evacuated as water levels climbed.and on Monday streets in the centre of Manaus were already under water, according to city hall.While rainfall varies from year to year, climate change has brought particularly heavy rainy years and also very dry years that hurt farming, said Philip Fearnside, an ecologist at the National Institute of Amazonian Research in Manaus. Amazon deforestation may also contribute to long-term changes but does not affect rainfall year to year, he said.Access to the Manaus market on the edge of the Rio Negro is underwater and the city has built raised wooden walkways for pedestrians.Up the Amazon River, small riverside towns such as Anamã, population 12,700, have been totally flooded, forcing residents to raise the floor levels of their wooden houses or evacuate.In Manaus, the homes of 4,700 families are in danger. Mayor David Almeida has offered them stipends to rent other dwellings if they are forced to evacuate.Source: Reuters