This slow bolide was recorded form Spain on 2021 May 14 at 4:25 local time (equivalent to 2:25 universal time). It overflew the Mediterranean Sea between the coasts of Spain and Morocco. The fireball was generated by a rock from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 68,000 km/h. It began at an altitude of about 89 km over the Mediterranean Sea over a point located at about 13 km from the coast of Spain, and ended at a height of around 29 km over a point located at about 34 km from the coast of Morocco.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto (Almería), Sierra Nevada (Granada), and Sevilla.