Tropical Depression Crising caused devastation in Zamboanga Peninsula with reports of flooding, bridge collapse, and landslides.In the municipality of Bayog, a hanging bridge collapsed due to the raging waters of the Dipili River, according to a report on News TV Live on Saturday.Meanwhile, in the municipality of Dimataling, nine houses were submerged in floodwaters in Barangay Saloagan. Six houses were swept away and a landslide was also reported. No one died in the incidents.In the municipality of Lapuyan, Crising also caused landslide and flooding.A landslide was also reported to have occurred in the municipality of Lakewood. Eroded soil caused obstruction on the road but this was already cleared by the local government.Meanwhile, in the province of Cotabato, members of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in the municipality of President Roxas rescued three residents who were swept away by flood due to Crising.Crising weakened into a low pressure area on Friday.