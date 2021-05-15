At least five people are feared killed as thunderstorms accompanied with lightning lashed the state on Friday. While one person was reported dead at Chigurumamidi mandal in Karimnagar, two others were reported dead in Huzurabad mandal, and two in Munipallli mandal in Sangareddy district. The three victims from Karimnagar were reportedly taking shelter under a tree, when the lightning struck. The other two died while they were working in the farm.A cyclonic circulation, which originated along the western coast of India, and is now travelling in the northeast direction, caused the rains that lashed parts of Hyderabad and rest of the state on Friday.On Friday evening, the highest rainfall in the state was recorded at Renikunta in Thimmapur mandal in Karimnagar which had received 53.3 mm of rainfall. In the city, however, it was the MMTS station at Lingampally which had received the highest rainfall, measuring 34.5 mm. This was followed by rains in Gachibowli and Chandanagar which had received 34.5 mm and 30.3 mm of rainfall respectively.According to Dr K. Nagaratna, director, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, there would be spells of showers over parts of the state for the next 48 hours.The IMD has also given a heavy rainfall warning for the next 48 hours in which it said, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana state."