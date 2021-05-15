© YouTube/ Top Channel Albania (screen capture)

The heavy hail of around 50 minutes covered the entire city and part of the surrounding administrative units. The hail caused problems for a few minutes with the traffic in the city while the damages were greater to the farmers in surrounding villages.In Kuç of the Guri i Zi administrative unit, the storm destroyed considerable cultures of fruit and vegetables. Hail is a typical spring phenomenon in Albania, which occurs after the immediate drop of high temperatures.According to Meteoalb, there is possibility of hail storms tonight overnight, and tomorrow morning in the northwest but also in the southern part of the country.