Earth Changes
Severe floods displace thousands across Kenya
Floodlist
Thu, 13 May 2021 13:05 UTC
On 23 April the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) reported flooding in Tana River, Busia, Kisumu, Garissa and Marsabit Counties. IFRC reported 2 fatalities and 25,958 people (4,493 households) displaced. Wide areas of crops were damaged in the Tana River basin.
Further heavy rain from around 08 May has caused flooding in at least 7 counties. On 10 May, KRC said heavy rain over the weekend caused flooding in Homa Bay and Baringo counties.
On 11 May Kenya National Highways Authority reported several sections of roads in the Lake Victoria basin were affected by flooding, leaving some lakeside communities isolated.
By 13 May, KRC reported almost 1,000 families displaced in Homa Bay, Banringo and Busia. Flash floods also affected areas of Turkana and Kisumu counties. Heavy rainfall caused the Endau and Kipsangui rivers to break their banks, flooding areas of Kakamega County.
Furthermore, a bridge connecting Migori and Homa Bay Counties at Riat-Oria collapsed while a truck was crossing. There were no reported of injuries or fatalities.
Heavy rain in recent days also caused road and traffic problems in the capital, Nairobi, and also parts of Elgeyo-Marakwet County.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
"In personal characteristics, apparent values, and thoughts about the future of Germany and Europe, these ex-Nazi officers did not seem to me to be significantly different from my contemporaries in the US Army."
~ Munich station chief, prior to integrating Reinhard Gehlen's anti-Russian Nazi spy network into the CIA in 1949
Recent Comments
DARPA is the national security research control agency. They created the internet, and less visibly Facebook and Google. They always Frame their...
St. George died exactly how he lived his life - as a career criminal. No pardoning will change that fact.
Oh, I guess the US forgot about the Stuxnet virus! Only for good, eh?
Sticks and stones can break my bones, but words can never hurt me. I guess some people skipped that part in their childhood upbringing to produce...
Ha ha, true is, it is information. Do what we want or....