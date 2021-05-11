Six persons were killed as downpours and flash floods swept away parts of northern Afghanistan's Takhar province including provincial capital Taluqan city on Monday night, a local official said Tuesday."At least six persons including five children were killed in rainstorm and flooding in Taluqan and its vicinity last night," Hajji Mohammad Ashraf told Xinhua.Several houses were also destroyed or damaged due to the rainstorm and flooding, the official further said.Confirming the natural disaster, provincial police spokesman Abdul Khalil Asir said that the heavy rains and flooding have damaged several houses, gardens and farmlands in the provincial capital Taluqan and some districts including Namakab, Kalafgan and Bangi late Monday night.Asir also said that meetings are underway with local officials on how to survey the damaged areas and provide humanitarian assistance to the affected people.