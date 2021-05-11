Earth Changes
Flood kills 6 in Afghanistan's northern Takhar province - 70 deaths due to flooding across the country in 2 weeks
Xinhua
Tue, 11 May 2021 14:16 UTC
"At least six persons including five children were killed in rainstorm and flooding in Taluqan and its vicinity last night," Hajji Mohammad Ashraf told Xinhua.
Several houses were also destroyed or damaged due to the rainstorm and flooding, the official further said.
Confirming the natural disaster, provincial police spokesman Abdul Khalil Asir said that the heavy rains and flooding have damaged several houses, gardens and farmlands in the provincial capital Taluqan and some districts including Namakab, Kalafgan and Bangi late Monday night.
Asir also said that meetings are underway with local officials on how to survey the damaged areas and provide humanitarian assistance to the affected people.
About 70 people have lost their lives in rainstorms and flooding across Afghanistan over the past two weeks.
Comment: Earlier report from May 7: Afghan flash flood toll increases to 56