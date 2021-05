with higher totals possible in isolated areas.

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Colorado after the National Weather Service Areas impacted by the warning include Rocky Mountain National Park, the Medicine Bow Range, the mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, the Indian Peaks, and the Front Range foothills. The warning is currently in place from 3 PM on Monday through 3 PM on Tuesday. A few places of interest this warning includes are the Eisenhower Tunnel, Breckenridge, Mount Evans, Georgetown, and Estes Park.See a full map of the storm prediction below:Lower elevation areas in regions impacted by snow will likely see consistent rain through Tuesday, as well as much of the Eastern Plains region.If traveling around the state of Colorado, proceed with caution. Mountain roads may be slick. Lower elevation areas where heavy rainfall is present may develop standing water.