As the weather in Bharuch district turned rainy on Saturday afternoon, 43 goats in a village died of lightning.The atmosphere suddenly turned cloudy and unseasonal rains accompanied by strong winds lashed the district.In Sitpon village of Bharuch taluka, 43 goats grazing under a neem tree died after lightning struck the tree.A group of farmers had taken their cattle out for grazing when it started to rain heavily around 4 pm. It was the second time in a week that Bharuch received unseasonal rain.