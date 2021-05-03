Locals take a look at goats which were killed by thunderbolt at Suryanagar in Boath mandal centre on Sunday.

As many as 24 goats were killed in a thunderbolt strike when they were taking shelter under a tree at Suryanagar in Boath mandal centre on Sunday.

Locals said that the goats belonging to eight persons died after being struck by lightning when they were taking rest under a tamarind tree on the outskirts of Boath mandal headquarters, which registered a hailstorm and unseasonal rains for an hour.

The owners requested the authorities concerned to sanction compensation.