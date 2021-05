© unknown

"We appreciate this release, which confirms our fear that President Trump stripped down even the minimal safeguards President Obama established in his rules for lethal strikes outside recognized conflicts. Over four administrations, the U.S. government's unlawful lethal strikes program has exacted an appalling toll on Muslim, Brown, and Black civilians in multiple parts of the world. Secretive and unaccountable use of lethal force is unacceptable in a rights-respecting democracy, and this program is a cornerstone of the 'forever wars' President Biden has pledged to end. He needs to do so."

The Biden administration disclosed a set of rules former President Trump issued in 2017 for counterterrorism operations outside war zones. The release from the Biden administration shows that under theExceptions to those rules were also permitted "where necessary."The release comes after an October ruling by a federal judge in Freedom of Information Act lawsuits filed by The New York Times and by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).The rules that were disclosed were redacted in some areas, according to the Times's report the documents.Brett Max Kaufman, senior staff attorney for the ACLU, said in a statement:as it reviewed the Trump guidelines.It is still unclear how that rule will be impacted by the upcoming withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, which is expected to be complete in September.Drone strikes, including outside war zones, have been among the most controversial war tactics the U.S. has deployed in the war on terror, with critics blaming the operations for several civilian deaths.