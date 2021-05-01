© GovHK

Domestic worker activists have slammed as "stigmatising" a government order that all of Hong Kong's 370,000-odd foreign domestic workers undergo compulsory coronavirus tests by next SundayThe controversial move by officials came on Friday after a 39-year-old foreign domestic worker was confirmed to be carrying the coronavirus N501Y and E484K strains on Thursday.The patient did not have any recent travel history, meaning the mutant strain was transmitted locally. The origin of the infection is still unclear.On Friday, the Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said that, as a result of the discovery, all migrant domestic workers in the city will have to complete coronavirus tests by May 9. Domesticfrom the compulsory testing order, she added.Foreign domestic workers are also required to receive coronavirus vaccine jabs as part of the requirement of their visa applications when they renew their contracts."Considering they [foreign domestic workers] often have gatherings with their friends during their days off, if they are infected, it's highly possible that it will lead to cross-transmission across families," Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong claimed."That's why from the perspective of anti-epidemic, foreign domestic workers are a high-risk group.", two were locally transmitted cases, of which one was of unknown origin.Following the diagnosis of the locally-transmitted case with mutant coronavirus strains,, Tower 11 of Carmel Cove in Tung Chung., they have to complete a coronavirus test by Sunday.However, domestic worker activists have described the government's plan as "stigmatising and discriminating", adding thatactivist Sringatin told HKFP."Stop stigmatising and discriminating against migrant workers. During the pandemic, migrant domestic workers suffered greatly,, on holidays they were accused of spreading the virus,during the pandemic," she said.Another migrant domestic worker activist, Eni Lestari, has also hit out at the government's latest requirements as "unfair and disheartening.""This decision shows that Hong Kong government unfairly blames migrant domestic workers for the spread of coronavirus and," Lestari told HKFP. "This must be stopped and corrected."If vaccination is mandatory then it should be applied to all people in Hong Kong and should be required by all job applications," Lestari said.Lestari has also urged foreign domestic workers to "strictly follow social distancing measures and health protocols" and "avoid large crowds and sharing of food and maintain personal hygiene".The activist added that foreign domestic workers should report "any act of discrimination or forms of unfair treatment as a result of the government's announcement".The government has also banned all flights from Nepal from Saturday for 14 days after at least five confirmed cases imported from Nepal were carrying the N501Y coronavirus variant. A ban on flights from India, Pakistan, and the Philippines has also been extended.