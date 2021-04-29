"The risk when you're outdoors - which we have been saying all along - is extremely low," Fauci, who is notorious for flip-flopping on COVID-19 guidance, said. "And if you are vaccinated, it's even lower. So you're going to be hearing about those kinds of recommendations soon."
While Fauci spent most of the last year drumming up media coverage, TV hits, and other opportunities to stay in the limelight, another health care policy adviser who sat on former President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force for more than 100 days warned that Fauci, the CDC, and others participating the scientific "groupthink" surrounding COVID-19 could be approaching the virus wrong.
Dr. Scott Atlas was one of the first and only voices in the COVID fight who pushed back on masking outdoors and questioned the dominant narrative that conquering the virus required a fear-filled approach.
"Why in the world would you wear a mask if you're riding your bicycle all alone outside? Why in the world would you wear a mask if you're in your own car driving? Why in the world would you wear a mask if you're in the desert all alone?" Atlas told Real Clear Politics in October.
The mouthpieces at the CDC, however, were clearly opposed to Atlas's thinking. During the 2020 lockdowns and reopening controversies, former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said that "everything [Atlas] says is false."
Fauci also hinted that while most of the COVID task force seemed to be on the same page, there was an obvious "outlier." The people lobbing these criticisms, Atlas said, are motivated by the attention they are granted by the media and are "simply used to groupthink and not to informed people who have a critical thought process."
"The CDC has many fine scientists, I am sure of that, but when the head of the CDC held up a mask and said a mask is better than a vaccine, that is absurd. That is not science. That is contrary to all rational thought," Atlas noted.
The left's corporate media mouthpieces also took cues from these critics and repeatedly hammered Atlas for recommending schools and cities reopen amid the pandemic, avoiding masking except for in certain instances, and advocating against silencing scientific dissent. A former Obama official even called for Atlas to lose his medical license.
While Atlas repeatedly pointed to data that signaled "one of the biggest failures of the faces of public health in this country" was extended lockdowns, Big Tech also stepped into the fight to censor him for pointing out that evidence for widespread mask use was shaky and should only be applied in certain situations with high-risk situations individuals. Google-owned YouTube removed an interview with Atlas discussing how government-imposed lockdowns were doing more harm than good for allegedly violating its terms of service.
As the CDC continues to pull back on its recommendations, many of which have been scrutinized for lacking scientific evidence, Atlas's claims that were once used by politicians, the corporate media, and other grifters to write off science are suddenly making a comeback.
Jordan Davidson is a staff writer at The Federalist. She graduated from Baylor University where she majored in political science and minored in journalism.
Comment: Atlas had the doublestrike of not only being in conflict with Fauci and the CDC's ulterior goals, but had the support of Trump, who understood Atlas' views to be correct. He was doomed from the start.