The Sinabung volcano in Indonesia's North Sumatra erupted with a thick column of ash 1,000 meters above its peak to the east, the Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center said on Monday.The eruption occurred at 1:55 a.m. local time for 175 seconds.At 1:44 a.m. local time on the same day, the mountain with third-level status also erupted with an ash column up to 500 meters high for 167 seconds.The center has prohibited people from doing activities in the villages that have been relocated within a radius of 3 km from the peak, and urged people to avoid rivers that originate from Mount Sinabung.The authorities also asked residents to wear masks when leaving their homes to avoid breathing in the volcanic ash.Source: Xinhua