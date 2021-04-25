© Civil Defence Bolivia



Overflowing rivers have caused flooding in several areas of Cochabamba Department in central Bolivia over the last few days.Civil Defence and the Bolivian Navy evacuated families in the municipality of Ivirgarzama and surrounding areas after flooding began from late 23 April 2021.Flooding also blocked parts of the Cochabamba - Santa Cruz highway (National Route 4) at the Chimoré-Ivirgarzama sector, causing major transport disruptions. A bus and several other vehicles were trapped in the waters and than 50 passengers and motorists had to be rescued.Other municipalities in the department have also been affected according to the regional government.Over 900 hectares of crops were also damaged in the two municipalities. Parts of Aiquile municipality were also flooded.Civil Defence reported on 24 April that the Ichilo River in Puerto Villarroel Municipality broke its banks on 24 April 2021.Flooding had earlier affected areas of the municipality of Chimoré, Cochabamba, where Civil Defence delivered relief supplies to 2,371 affected families on 22 April.