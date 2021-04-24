quake
Date & time: 24 Apr 2021 00:23:37 UTC

Local time at epicenter: 24 Apr 1:23 pm (GMT +13)

Magnitude: 6.5

Depth: 283.0 km

Epicenter latitude / longitude: 18.84°S / 176.34°W (South Pacific Ocean, Tonga)

Nearest volcano: Metis Shoal (125 km / 78 mi)