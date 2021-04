© Reuters

Damian Wilson is a UK journalist, ex-Fleet Street editor, financial industry consultant and political communications special advisor in the UK and EU.

A new study has blown the ill-founded Remainer myth of all Brexit voters being stupid out of the water, finding well-off 'Comfortable Leavers' made up nearly half of those who voted to leave the EU.And as is the way with such a narrative, it needn't be right but if you say it often enough and loud enough, it slowly becomes the accepted truth.In a blow to what has become a common perception, however, their numbers were double those of the poor, anti-immigration voters on which the Remainer stereotype is based.It's all there in a newly-released briefing paper from NatCen Social Research covering a study they undertook for the 'UK in a Changing Europe' initiative, where the starting point is that to insist the 52% of the British people who voted for Brexit were a homogenous bunch is wrong.But that never stopped the bitterly disappointed Remainers from insisting that the Brexit voter as a type was what the paper calls "a poorly educated inhabitant of a faded seaside town or the grim, post-industrial North"."That was the narrative created during the lead up to the referendum campaign in an attempt to stigmatise supporters of the UK's constitutional independence.He's right. Unfortunately, that narrative took such a strong hold that it has taken until now and the release of NatCen's paper before something like the truth even begins to emerge.We shouldn't be surprised of course, because there was never any such thing as one homogenous Leave constituency.A characteristically charitable concession from the Brexiteer.