Enter Britcoin

The Bank of England and the Treasury have announced they are setting up a taskforce to explore the possibility of a central bank digital currency.The aim is to look at the risks and opportunities involved in creating a new kind of digital money.Issued by the Bank for use by households and businessesNo decision has been taken on whether to have such a currency in the UK.However, the government and the Bank want to "engage widely with stakeholders"of doing so.The taskforce will be jointly led by the Bank's deputy governor for financial stability, Sir Jon Cunliffe, and the Treasury's director general of financial services, Katharine Braddick.The Bank has previously said it is interested in a central bank digital currency (CBDC) becauseThe use of cash in financial transactions has been steadily declining in recent years, while debit card payments have been on the rise. Use of credit cards and direct debits have also been increasing.The Bank also sees having its own digital currency asthe Bank said."Any CBDC would be introduced alongside - rather than replacing - cash and bank deposits."The Bank of England has been pontificating about digital currencies for some time. Now it and the Treasury will seriously look into establishing an alternative digital currency to be used by households and businesses. The flotation of Coinbase and the stellar performance this year of various crypto-assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum is the backdrop.It would basically be a digital version of sterling,. It would not be a Bitcoin-style speculative asset with wild fluctuations in value. But there will be limited appeal for the fans of crypto, who invest precisely because of their scepticism about central banks.Instead, the revolutionary thing here could be the direct relationship that ordinary citizens might have with. It could yield simple, direct means of stimulating the economy and even. Central banks would in theoryChina is already ahead in its digital yuan experiments. Part of the rationale is to ensure that the UK remains at the forefront of financial innovation.Among the objectives of the UK taskforce is monitoring international developments, "to ensure the UK remains at the forefront of global innovation".The Bank also announced the creation of a CDBC engagement forum and a technology forum, as well as a CBDC unit within the Bank itself, overseen by Sir Jon.No timetable was announced for the taskforce's operations.