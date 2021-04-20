Academic Freedom
© Mark Crispin Miller.com
Mark Crispin Miller teaches a course on Mass Persuasian and Propaganda at the NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development for 20 years. He is now suing 20 department colleagues for libel after they signed a letter to the dean of his school demanding a review of Miller's conduct. Today we talk to Miller about his course, his views, his libel suit, and the state of free speech in the era of increasing COVID tyranny.


SHOW NOTES:

MarkCrispinMiller.com

"Masks Don't Work" by Denis Rancourt

Change.org petition: Under attack at NYU, Mark Crispin Miller needs your support for academic freedom

MCM's libel lawsuit, complete (thus far)

Help Mark Crispin Miller sue for libel (GoFundMe)

Nope, Aristotle Did Not Say, "It Is the Mark of an Educated Mind to Entertain a Thought Without...."

Conspiracy Theory in America by Lance Dehaven-Smith

Masking ourselves to death: Part 1 of 3