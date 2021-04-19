© Reuters/David W Cerny



Twenty Czech diplomats have been declared personae non-gratae and must now leave Russia before the end of April 19, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, a day after Czech officials expelled 18 diplomats to Moscow.Earlier on Sunday, theCiting allegations of the involvement of the Russian intelligence in a 2014 blast at a military depot in the Czech Republic, which was initially thought to be an accident,The envoy was also informed that 20 staff members of the Czech embassy in Moscow would have to leave Russia by the end of Monday, April 19. Reports in the media on Saturday cited diplomatic sources as having said that a proportionate retaliation from Moscow would effectively shut down the embassy, but it was not immediately clear how severely the work of the diplomatic mission has actually been affected.The breakdown in relations hasOn Sunday, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek saidAlso on Saturday,apparently implying their involvement without directly saying so. The news was met with much ridicule in Russia, as- an allegation denied by Moscow.claiming they were businessmen and complaining that Britain's unsubstantiated accusations had ruined their lives.The US and other NATO allies were quick to support Prague in its decision to kick Russian diplomats out.the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a Twitter post.Officials in Moscow have called the allegations "absurd." In a statement on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry has accused Prague of doing Washington's bidding."An American trace" in the Czech decision to expel the Russian was hard to ignore, the ministry said, pointing to the fact that it was announced shortly after the US asked ten Russian embassy employees to leave the country. However, in their attempt to "please" Washington "the Czech authorities even managed to outdo their masters on the other side of the Atlantic," it added.