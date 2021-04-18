Flash floods triggered by heavy rains swept through a village in Lao Cai Province early Saturday, killing two people and leaving another missing.The sudden flood at 2 a.m. brought down with it a large volume of rocks and soil as it hit the village in Minh Luong Commune, Van Ban District, damaging 25 houses and five hectares (12.35 acres) of crops."The entire scene is a mess with soil and rocks entering people's houses, and we are still looking for the missing person," Quang Van Viet, deputy head of the Command for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Lao Cai Province, said.Lao Cai is home to the resort town of Sa Pa.The flood also dumped hundreds of cubic meters of soil and rock on a 200-meter stretch of National Highway 279 in Minh Luong Commune, paralyzing traffic.according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.