The owner, attacked by his pet pit bull in the Pattaya suburb of Bang Lamung yesterday, has died of the injuries sustained in the attack. The horrific incident which occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning had shocked the family,Wisit was brought to the hospital with severe bleeding from bites on his neck and body, and today doctors at the local hospital in Pattaya pronounced him dead. The cause of death was listed as loss of blood due to severe wounds from the attack, his wife confirmed in a statement this morning.prompting the Chon Buri Pit Bull Club to put the dog to sleep with medication in order to chain him up and remove him from the premises. Giant remains in the custody of the club, who will cooperate with police officers to help determine the cause and any additional information regarding the deadly and shocking attack. No information has been released about the future of the attacking pit bull at this time.SOURCE: The Pattaya News