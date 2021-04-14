© Municipality of Villavicencio



Heavy rain caused flash floods in the city of Villavicencio in Meta Department of Colombia.Heavy rain fell from 11 April, triggering severe floods across Villavicencio. Local government said 200 families were affected. Emergency teams were attending incidents at 31 points of the city. Local media said at least 50 people were evacuated.Colombia's Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (IDEAM) reported that the Guayuriba River at Villavicencio reached 6.2 metres on 12 April, above the danger mark of 6 metres.Civil Defence in Colombia reported floods in other areas of Meta during the same period, with homes damaged in Guamal and Granada.Earlier this month Civil Defence reported floods in El Dorado municipality, 06 to 07 April. Around 100 homes were damaged and 400 people affected.