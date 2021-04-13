Earth Changes
Spring snowstorm hits Manitoba
City News
Mon, 12 Apr 2021 11:53 UTC
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Spring snowstorm hits Manitoba
- Fresh snow in spring covers Hawaiʻi Island summits
- 'What Is That In The Sky?' Floridians catch meteor fireball's close brush with Earth
- Spring snowstorm hits Yakutsk, Russia
- Greensill scandal: government orders inquiry into Cameron lobbying
- Baseball-sized hail pummels Orange Beach, Alabama during overnight storms
- Canada to censor political taunts, implement internet kill switch
- Huge gatherings at India's Hindu festival as virus surges
- Protestors take to streets in Kyrgyzstan to demand ban against 'bride kidnapping' after young woman murdered by her captor
- Hundreds defy 8 p.m. curfew in violent, destructive protest of COVID-19 measure in Montreal
- Best of the Web: A critical analysis of the covid response
- SOTT Focus: Three Things Most People Don't Know About Physician-assisted Death
- From "Event 201" to "Cyber Polygon": The WEF's Simulation of a Coming "Cyber Pandemic"
- Chauvin Trial Day 11 Update - Has the state eliminated reasonable doubt as case nears end?
- National guard deployed to Minneapolis suburb to quell riots following police shooting
- Chauvin Trial Day 10 - It's forensic pathologist and medical examiner day
- City clerk in key Wisconsin city grew so frustrated with a Democratic operative's access and influence in the election process that she resigned
- Israel COVID-19 study finds South Africa variant able to 'break through' Pfizer vaccine
- Gagarin's history-making flight, 60 years on: How a bizarre Russian dream to resurrect the dead led to a Cold War victory in space
- New Mexico police release dashcam showing drug dealer killing officer
- Greensill scandal: government orders inquiry into Cameron lobbying
- From "Event 201" to "Cyber Polygon": The WEF's Simulation of a Coming "Cyber Pandemic"
- Ukraine claims Russia ignoring call for crunch talks to avert all-out war in Donbass, but Moscow says it never received an invite
- Pelosi 'unloads' on The Squad, mocks AOC in new biography - does anyone care?
- Republican house judiciary members witness border crisis: This is 'Biden's mess; America has become 'Sanctuary Nation'
- Apple's quiet war on independent repairmen
- US needs Turkey for its al-Qaeda and ISIS links
- Veteran intelligence officials issue letter to Biden urging to avoid war in Ukraine
- How Eurasia will be interconnected
- 'Accident' hits Natanz nuke site: Top Iranian official blames 'sabotage' UPDATES
- Gaetz denies report on Trump refusing to meet him, demands CNN issue retraction
- Moscow's bid to make Donbass talks transparent evokes dread in Kiev, says Russian official
- UK's Greensill lobbying scandal and former PM Cameron's involvement
- PolitiFact drops 'mostly false' rating on Biden's guns claim
- 'We need a black woman justice': Democrat pressure group urges liberal judge, critical of SCOTUS-packing idea, to resign
- Trump rips McConnell in speech to Republicans
- In 5-4 vote, Supreme Court lifts California's COVID ban on group Bible study in homes
- IDF reportedly wants probe into leak of alleged Israeli attack on Iranian cargo ship
- Istanbul meeting has Erdogan and Zelensky confirm 'strategic partnership'
- Election 'fortified': Michigan elections forensics report says 66,194 unregistered ballots tallied
- Canada to censor political taunts, implement internet kill switch
- Huge gatherings at India's Hindu festival as virus surges
- Protestors take to streets in Kyrgyzstan to demand ban against 'bride kidnapping' after young woman murdered by her captor
- Hundreds defy 8 p.m. curfew in violent, destructive protest of COVID-19 measure in Montreal
- Best of the Web: A critical analysis of the covid response
- Chauvin Trial Day 11 Update - Has the state eliminated reasonable doubt as case nears end?
- National guard deployed to Minneapolis suburb to quell riots following police shooting
- Chauvin Trial Day 10 - It's forensic pathologist and medical examiner day
- City clerk in key Wisconsin city grew so frustrated with a Democratic operative's access and influence in the election process that she resigned
- New Mexico police release dashcam showing drug dealer killing officer
- Italians pelt police with stones & set off fireworks as hundreds descend on PM's office to protest lockdown
- Reining in the little dictators: State lawmakers seek long-term limit on governors' emergency power
- Boston Police kept child sexual abuse allegations against union president secret
- CNN's Brian 'Potato Head' Stelter is really upset Fox News personalities aren't sharing 'vaccine selfies'
- 'Voter fraud expert' Jovan Pulitzer says he was offered $10 MILLION bribe to stay quiet about 2020
- Cambodia condemns Vice for edited photos of Khmer Rouge victims smiling
- Virtue signal diva: MSNBC's Joy Reid says she will double mask, shun indoor activities even after getting her second vaccine shot
- White supremacists plan nationwide rallies today, April 11 - UPDATE: Dud!
- Woke UK universities: It's now 'white, male and elite' to spell or use punctuation properly
- Fears 'real damage' will be caused as data of 1.3 million Clubhouse users leaked online
- Gagarin's history-making flight, 60 years on: How a bizarre Russian dream to resurrect the dead led to a Cold War victory in space
- Best of the Web: Leninthink
- Life And Fate: Coming to a country near you?
- Before becoming a terrorist leader, ISIS chief was a prison informer in Iraq for US
- Egyptian archaeologists reveals details of 'lost golden city of Luxor'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Do Not Watch, Comrade! 'The Lives of Others' Is Thought Crime
- Bronze Age slab found in France is 'oldest 3D map in Europe'
- The harmony between Tianxia and Westphalia
- A Damned Murder Inc: Kennedy's Battle Against the Leviathan
- 100 years later, the Scientific American reversal on CO2
- Papers reveal US-backed Brazil's role in installing and supporting Pinochet in Chile
- Rock shelter in Kalahari Desert show early humans as innovative as their coastal neighbours
- 6,000 year old salt hub reveals extraction was happening in Britain 2,000 years earlier than first thought
- 3,000-year-old mural of knife-wielding spider god discovered in Peru
- Ancient international trading routes between Exeter and Europe revealed in new study
- The Mountain capital of the Dacians
- Genomes trace the origin and decline of the Scythians
- World's earliest stone technologies likely to be tens of thousands of years older than previously thought
- World's oldest wooden statute the Shigir Idol discovered to be even older at 12,100 years old
- 3,000-year-old gold mask linked to enigmatic civilization found in China
- NASA releases stunningly enhanced image of Mars
- Billions of Cicadas to invade District of Columbia after 17 years underground
- Living fossil discovered below Earth's surface say researchers
- Male animal brains show a chaotic aging process compared to females
- Current climate model simulations are overestimating future sea-level rise
- The chances of powerful geomagnetic storms may have just doubled
- The Cambrian Explosion has just gone nuclear
- Watch a monkey equipped with Elon Musk's Neuralink device play Pong with its brain
- Powerful algorithms can 'predict' the biological language of cancer and Alzheimer's
- Study finds over 5,000 tons of extraterrestrial dust fall to Earth each year
- First results from Fermilab's Muon g-2 experiment strengthen evidence of new physics
- New Comet C/2019 U5 (PANSTARRS)
- Possible nova detected in Sagittarius
- Genome analysis reveals unknown ancient human migration into Europe
- Researchers can now collect and sequence DNA from the air
- High-energy particle accelerators within our galaxy discovered
- Fungi manipulate bacteria to enrich soil with nutrients
- Dinosaur-killing asteroid strike gave rise to Amazon rainforest
- 'Power cascade': Universal rule of how animals grow their pointy body parts revealed
- Mysterious 'Marsquakes' detected by Nasa's Insight lander in area of Red Planet where volcanic activity and landslides have been spotted
- Spring snowstorm hits Manitoba
- Fresh snow in spring covers Hawaiʻi Island summits
- Spring snowstorm hits Yakutsk, Russia
- Baseball-sized hail pummels Orange Beach, Alabama during overnight storms
- Songhua river freezes in April in China
- Three dead whales found on one of Ireland's most scenic beaches
- French winemakers count cost of 'worst frost in decades'
- Massive power outages strike St Vincent as officials record more volcanic activity
- Covid madness: Can't board rescue vessels until vaccinated
- Frozen Alaska sees cold records plummet as Arctic grip aims for Northwest
- 'Antarctic blast' brings early heavy snow to parts of Australia
- Giant landslide in Peru destroys national road
- Dead whale shark washed ashore in New South Wales, Australia
- Significant 6.0 earthquake hits off East Java, Indonesia - 8 dead, dozens hurt (UPDATE)
- Severe storms drop baseball-size hail across Brazos Valley, Texas
- Shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea - 3rd major quake within 5 hours
- Heavy snowstorm in spring forces cancellation of opening stage of the Tour of Turkey
- 2 dead whales wash up on Bangladesh shore in two days
- Lightning strike makes timber of tree at Wautoma High School, Wisconsin
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits off Sarangani, Philippines
- 'What Is That In The Sky?' Floridians catch meteor fireball's close brush with Earth
- Bright meteor fireball turns the Central Asian night sky green
- Meteor fireball observed over Scotland
- Meteor fireball over Sevilla and Cádiz, Spain (4 April)
- Meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (April 1)
- Fireball spotted over Oshkosh, Wisconsin
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Denmark
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain on March 28
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky from New Hampshire to North Carolina
- Daytime meteor streaks over Jersey, Channel Islands - Update: Sonic boom reported
- Spectacular meteor fireball in Belem, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Pittsburgh
- Space rock reportedly hits Cuba, lights up night sky, causes explosions
- Bright meteor fireball over Spain (March 17)
- Large meteor fireball turns night into day over Indonesia
- Very bright bolide over Minas Gerais, Brazil on March 11
- Meteor fireball streaks over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 15)
- Meteor fireball seen traveling across sky over Tokyo
- Meteor fireball blazes over Florida
- SOTT Focus: Three Things Most People Don't Know About Physician-assisted Death
- Israel COVID-19 study finds South Africa variant able to 'break through' Pfizer vaccine
- DARPA working on COVID vaccine - Implantable microchip to detect virus
- Masks are a ticking time bomb
- New analysis finds UK in grip of mental health crisis, with children worst affected
- European regulators are watching J&J's vaccine for unusual blood clots
- Best of the Web: Sunlight and Vitamin D: They're not the same thing
- Lancet: COVID-19 infection and subsequent mental health and neurological conditions revealed in largest study to date
- Best of the Web: Do doctors have to have the Covid-19 vaccine?
- EU medicines official sees clear 'association' between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots
- 30 million toxic masks distributed to schools and daycares in Quebec
- Best of the Web: The rise of the vaccine passport: Vaccines are the new 'Purity Test'
- No smoke without fire part 3: Vaccine adverse reactions
- Fascist doctors return with cruel treatment
- Man's skin 'peeled off' due to adverse reaction to Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine
- Research reveals why redheads may have different pain thresholds
- Think twice before you ice after an injury says recent study
- Woman gives birth to twins conceived three weeks apart in rare case of "superfetation"
- Chronic stress leads to hair loss says study
- Austria negotiates to buy 1mn doses of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine as Chancellor Kurz rejects 'geopolitical blinkers'
- The Slave, The Orator & The Emperor: Stoicism in the age of Covid and other insanities
- New blueprint of brain connections uncovers extensive reach of central regulator
- We have many more than five senses — here's how to make the most of them
- The "mind viruses" creating social justice warriors
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Campy Covers, Deep Psychology: Discover a Most Surprising Oasis of Virtue and Values
- Blood and soul: An essay in metagenetics
- Best of the Web: Michel Foucault, most-cited academic ever and father of woke ideology, outed as pedophile
- New study says hypnosis changes the way our brain processes information
- SOTT Focus: The Emerging Totalitarian Dystopia: Interview With Professor Mattias Desmet
- Reading minds with Ultrasound
- Some genes come to life in the brain after death says new research
- A mind made out of silk?
- Study shows stronger brain activity after writing on paper than on tablet or smartphone
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Stalking the Night Stalker: Richard Ramirez, Intraspecies Predator
- Best of the Web: On the psychology of the conspiracy denier
- Better way to measure consciousness found by researchers
- Research shows that BSers are more likely to fall for BS
- Unrelenting, omnipresent fear short circuits the human brain
- 'Decolonising Math' is rooted in a decades-old conflict
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Joshua Slocum: We're Living in a Cluster B World
- The US navy filmed pyramid shaped UFO's
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Flashback: Nike releases commemorative shoe to honor looters
- Immigrant who lived off welfare dies in England
- Return to normal: Texas announces they will go back to shooting people wearing masks on the assumption they're stagecoach robbers
- Ron DeSantis dyes hair, gets spray tan in preparation for 2024 presidential run
- In new Captain America, Steve Rogers is swayed by Red Skull videos - takes responsibility, cleans room
- 60 Minutes releases exclusive secret photos of Ron DeSantis clubbing baby seals with Hitler
- Delta Airlines now requiring Republicans to ride in the overhead bin
- Jesus criticized for leaving his face covering behind in the tomb
- Biden passes alzheimer's test with flying colors, silencing doubters
- In push for diversity, military canine units to give equal opportunities to chihuahuas
- Controversial Georgia law requires poll workers to check voters for a pulse - Stacy Abrams to organize protests over 'discrimination against the deceased'
- Deja vu? 'Evergreen' truсk paralyses car traffic in China
- Service stations installing wider signs in preparation for Biden's higher gas prices
- 'Mr. Biden, why are you a total loser?' Asks new White House reporter Ronald Crump
- 15-year-old boys' soccer team demands equal pay for beating US women's team
- Instead of traditional warfare, Chinese military will now be trained to shout wrong pronouns at American troops
- Putin challenges Biden to stair-climbing contest
- World first as Scottish politician misleads parliament
- Powerful: Military to allow troops to replace standard camo with colors of their gender identity flag
- Brilliant White House video editor pieces together 2 minutes of coherent Biden remarks from 2 hours of raw footage
Quote of the Day
Evil can manifest on any societal level. The greater the scope of the psychopath's influence, the greater harm done. Thus any group of humans can be infected or "ponerized" by their influence. From families, clubs, churches, businesses, and corporations, to entire nations. The most extreme form of such macro-social evil is called "pathocracy."
Recent Comments
what is new, and uniquely horrible about the Soviets and their successors, is that they directed their fury at their own people. False. The...
Just as easily the cops in street clothes breaking windows and setting fires, that strategy is as old as the hills...
BTW, comrade Lenin spent many years in posh Parisian and Zürich (Switzerland) accomodations. The latter being - by pure coincidence of course -...
Guilbeault looks like a union thug. If he and the rest of the corrupt liberals can't handle "hurtful" comments then he and the rest of them should...
What is reprehensible for them is proper for us, and that's all there is to it. For a Leninist, the shoe is never on the other foot because he has...