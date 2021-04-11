Low temperature records fell throughout parts of Alaska this past week, and the same intense cold has began to infiltrate the Pacific Northwest of the United States.The historic cold blast settling into Alaska at the end of the week sent temperatures plummeting far below zero, so cold, in fact, as to topple several long-standing records.In many locations, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature were similar to the actual air temperature on Friday, but not everywhere. In Fairbanks, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature plummeted to 32 F below zero on Friday morning, and then down to 39 F below zero again early on Saturday morning. These brief, but frigid, drops in the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature were mainly due to a light breeze developing in the area.Prior to the cold outbreak, AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff explained that April is usually the time where conditions improve across Alaska.with average high temperatures rising 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit from the beginning of the month to the end in places such as Utqiaġvik (formerly Barrow), Fairbanks and Anchorage," Duff said.High temperatures in Anchorage, Alaska, usually start April in the upper 30s, before reaching the lower 50s by the end of the month. Fairbanks rivals this spring warmup average by rising from the mid-30s in early April and ending up near the mid-50s by the last day of the month.The abnormal chill held over the region through Saturday night, but Sunday is not forecast to be as cold.Milder conditions are on the way for Alaska this week, as the jet stream adjusts northward. After a high of just 20 degrees on Friday in Anchorage, and just 3 degrees in Fairbanks, afternoon high temperatures are forecast to soar back near 40 degrees on Monday, right around normal for mid-April.But the cold air will have to go somewhere.The cities bottomed out at 33 and 35 degrees F, respectively. Eugene, Oregon, had also bested the 1991 record of 31 F by dipping down to 30 F.Temperatures are forecast to rebound quickly, with high temperatures on Sunday afternoon not far from normal. Warmer-than-normal conditions with temperatures in the upper 50s or lower 60s are likely again by Tuesday.