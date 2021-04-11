Earth Changes
Frozen Alaska sees cold records plummet as Arctic grip aims for Northwest
AccuWeather
Sun, 11 Apr 2021 18:30 UTC
The historic cold blast settling into Alaska at the end of the week sent temperatures plummeting far below zero, so cold, in fact, as to topple several long-standing records.
Fairbanks dropped to a staggering 27 degrees below zero on Friday, smashing the century-old record of 16 below zero from 1911.
Cities like McGrath and King Salmon also dropped below zero, and set new records.
Even in cities like Anchorage, where the temperature didn't drop below zero, the mercury in thermometers did fall just enough to still break the daily record from 1986.
In many locations, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature were similar to the actual air temperature on Friday, but not everywhere. In Fairbanks, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature plummeted to 32 F below zero on Friday morning, and then down to 39 F below zero again early on Saturday morning. These brief, but frigid, drops in the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature were mainly due to a light breeze developing in the area.
Prior to the cold outbreak, AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff explained that April is usually the time where conditions improve across Alaska.
"April is typically the time of year when Alaska is steadily climbing out of the Arctic's icy grip, with average high temperatures rising 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit from the beginning of the month to the end in places such as Utqiaġvik (formerly Barrow), Fairbanks and Anchorage," Duff said.
High temperatures in Anchorage, Alaska, usually start April in the upper 30s, before reaching the lower 50s by the end of the month. Fairbanks rivals this spring warmup average by rising from the mid-30s in early April and ending up near the mid-50s by the last day of the month.
The abnormal chill held over the region through Saturday night, but Sunday is not forecast to be as cold.
Milder conditions are on the way for Alaska this week, as the jet stream adjusts northward. After a high of just 20 degrees on Friday in Anchorage, and just 3 degrees in Fairbanks, afternoon high temperatures are forecast to soar back near 40 degrees on Monday, right around normal for mid-April.
But the cold air will have to go somewhere.
Low temperatures on Sunday morning dipped low enough in both Portland, Oregon and Seattle to tie daily record low temperatures. The cities bottomed out at 33 and 35 degrees F, respectively. Eugene, Oregon, had also bested the 1991 record of 31 F by dipping down to 30 F.
Temperatures are forecast to rebound quickly, with high temperatures on Sunday afternoon not far from normal. Warmer-than-normal conditions with temperatures in the upper 50s or lower 60s are likely again by Tuesday.
As the week progresses, the colder air will shift into the north-central United States into the middle of the week. Temperatures could end up as much as 25 degrees below normal for the middle of April.