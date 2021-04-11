low-level snow,

Millions of Australians are shivering through the coldest day of the year as an icy front bringing an 'Antarctic blast' sweeps across the country's southeast.Melbourne on Sunday woke to its coldest morning since October 20 last year according to the Bureau of Meteorology, with the mercury dipping to 8.3C.The Victorian capital is only expected to reach a high of 15C on Sunday, while Hobart will peak at 13C, making it the coldest day of 2021 for both cities, although the wind chill is making it feel even more wintry.'It is the coldest day of the year so far. Temperatures are four to eight degrees below average for this time,' Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Jackson Browne told Daily Mail Australia.'We would expect swells of this magnitude only once a year, normally in winter,' BOM said.Tasmania is not being spared either by the wild waves, with swells not seen since July 2011 smashing the state's west coast.Canberra will hit a low of 0C on Monday morning with patches of morning frost and just 1C on Tuesday morning.'Cool temperatures were observed across ACT (Sunday) morning. It will be cooler and patches of morning frost are expected on Monday and Tuesday,' BOM said.Mr Browne said the cool weather will continue into the week and start to clear out on Tuesday, before returning later in the week.'It will be a cold, wet, windy week with just a brief reprieve on Wednesday,' he said.But in other parts of Australia, communities are bracing for a tropical cyclone.Residents in Western Australia's Mid West have been urged to evacuate before the arrival of Tropical Cyclone Seroja, which is set to bring gale-force winds, heavy rain and storm tides as it reaches land.Seroja is forecast to make landfall on Sunday afternoon as a Category 2 cyclone, packing destructive winds with gusts of up to 150km/h as it hits the coast.The area between Geraldton and Denham is most at risk from the cyclone's destructive wind gusts and flooding, the Bureau of Meteorology said in a warning on Saturday night.'Seroja will be moving fast, so weather conditions will deteriorate rapidly as it approaches,' BOM said.Some residents in Denham have already been ordered to evacuate as the cyclone is expected to bring a storm surge, which is a high tide that will potentially inundate homes in the town.People who live in the yellow warning zone area between Carnarvon and Kalbarri have been told to go to their nearest evacuation centre or to stay with family or friends.They have been told to pack medicines, clothes, important documents and pet supplies, and place items up high to avoid water damage.