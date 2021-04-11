Severe thunderstorms dropped large hail stones the size of baseballs Thursday night across the Brazos Valley, damaging cars and homes.Images and videos from the region showed the hail as it pelted vehicles and left dents in their wake.Police cars on the scene of an earlier mass shooting were among the damaged cars, according to KBTX-TV.The flagship campus of Texas A&M University in College Station was covered in ping pong-size hail after the storms passed.Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued for the region as the system moved eastward.