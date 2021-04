Australia's federal government is preparing to introduce radical new rules that would outlaw anonymity on social networks.The changes would be introduced under the pretext of combating bullying and "hate speech."The proposal has been formulated by a parliamentary committee that recently compiled a report about these forms of online "abuse," and the new rules would apply to users creating new, or wishing to maintain their existing accounts on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Tinder, or Instagram.If adopted,The committee's report phrased the requirement as providing "100 points of identification."The aim is to be able to identify and prosecute people who are accused of bullying, stalking, impersonating others and engaging in other similar behaviors. Furthermore, criminal penalties for those found guilty of participation in some form of online abuse should be made significantly harsher, the committee recommended.The proposal is currently under consideration by the government, which is expected to announce its position in the coming weeks. The premise behind the report is that online anonymity encourages abusive behavior and allows perpetrators to escape punishment.At the moment,Reports about the proposal noted that it comes at a time when some of Australia's top federal officials are accused of creating a toxic real world workplace culture, as well as of harassment.It's hard to tell whether or not the sudden focus on eradicating similar behaviors online by unmasking every user of social networks in the country might be a diversionary tactic, but the proposal is certainly controversial.