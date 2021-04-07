flood
Civil Protection in Haiti reported on 05 April 2021 that at least 3 people have died and 3 are missing after days of heavy rain caused flooding in northern and central areas of the country.

The Civil Protection Agency said heavy rainfall began on 02 April 2021. As of 05 April, flash floods and overflowing rivers were reported in Centre, Nord, Nord-Est and Nord-Ouest departments.

One person was killed and 149 homes damaged after floods in Jean-Rabel commune in Nord-Ouest department. Two deaths were recorded in the commune of Bois de Lance in Nord Department, with three people also reported missing. More than 1,270 houses were flooded in the municipalities of Terrier-Rouge, Caracol and Trou-du-Nord in Nord-Ouest. Around 137 families were evacuated in Terrier-Rouge and Caracol.