"We have been looking forward to this day and welcome the court's decision. This should reinforce to all advocates of freedom for the Palestinian people that we will not be silenced, siloed, or stopped. Justice for all is the only way forward."

"The smearing of human rights advocates as terrorists is a troublingly common and dangerous tactic. The JNF's complaint perversely cites our clients' human rights advocacy in an attempt to support their ultimately fruitless effort to hijack U.S. courts. We are glad the court did not let these meritless claims stand, and we hope this marks a turning point that discourages private actors seeking to weaponize terrorism laws to silence their critics."

About the USCPR:



USCPR is a national network of activists and organizations who are committed to freedom, justice, and equality for the Palestinian people and who work to end U.S. complicity in their oppression. USCPR is a political home for all who believe that freedom for the Palestinian people is an integral part of achieving our collective liberation. We provide resources and strategic support to the U.S.-based Palestine solidarity movement, channeling grassroots power into positive change in U.S. policy and public opinion. We work with local organizers and activists, policymakers, movement leaders, media, and advocacy organizations to advance a rights-based, and accountability and justice-oriented framework from the U.S. to Palestine. Follow the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights on social media: USCPR on Facebook, @USCPR_ on Twitter, and @uscpr on Instagram.

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by theand others against a U.S.-based Palestinian rights organization.citing their speech and expressive activity, including their support for the Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.— also sought to hold the USCPR liable for their participation in the "Stop the JNF" campaign, an advocacy campaign that sought toIn an opinion handed down yesterday afternoon, the court characterized the plaintiffs' arguments as, "to say the least, not persuasive."Ahmad Abuznaid, USCPR Executive Director, said:Attorneys sayseeking to hold USCPR liable for acts it has no connection to, including "incendiary terror balloons and kites" sent from Gaza during the Great Return March, in which Palestinians protested to demand their internationally protected right to return to the villages from which they were expelled in 1948. By contrast,expressing support for the Great Return March; serving as a fiscal sponsor for BNC (Boycott National Committee); and participating in a campaign to end support for the JNF.Detailing social media posts of non-defendants with which USCPR is allegedly affiliated — posts that themselves did not advocate unlawful activity — JNF and the other plaintiffs argued that USCPR's expression constituted "material support" for terrorism, and trespass, public nuisance, and tortious interference with JNF's business relationship — Diala Shamas , a staff attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights, said:Lawyers saya phenomenon that the Center for Constitutional Rights and the organization Palestine Legal have documented and called theThe organizations report the widespread use of administrative disciplinary actions, harassment, firings, legislative attacks, false accusations of terrorism and antisemitism, and baseless legal complaints.See their 2020 Year in Review Today is the third anniversary of the start of the Great Return March, and Land Day, which commemorates the 1976 general strike and marches by Palestinians protesting further Israeli annexation of their land.The Center for Constitutional Rights is counsel in JNF v. US Campaign for Palestinian Rights with cooperating counsel Judith Chomsky, Beth Stephens, and Michael Deutsch. For more information, visit the Center for Constitutional Rights' case page