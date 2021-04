© Douglas Blackiston



A microscopic, living robot that can heal and power itself has been created out of frog skin cells.Xenobots, named after the frog species Xenopus laevis that the cells come from, were first described last year. Now the team behind the robots has improved their design and demonstrated new capabilities.To create the spherical xenobots, Michael Levin at Tufts University in Massachusetts and his colleagues extracted tissue from 24-hour-old frog embryos which formed into spheroid structures after minimal physical manipulation.The xenobots, which are between a quarter and half a millimetre in size, operate in robot swarms , meaning that a group of individual xenobots can work together to complete a task Because they are created from cells, the xenobots eventually break apart and are totally biodegradable, says team member Douglas Blackiston, also at Tufts University. He therefore hopes that they can be used for biomedical and environmental applications."Roboticists have been looking at swarm intelligence for a long time, biologists have been studying swarm intelligence in organisms. This is something in between, which I think is kind of interesting," says team member Josh Bongard at the University of Vermont. "It sort of suggests, to me at least as a roboticist, is this a better path to making swarms of useful machines than it is to make swarms out of traditional robotic parts?"But are xenobots more like living organisms or traditional robots? "I don't feel any closer to an answer. Whether these are robots, whether these are frogs, whether these are something else entirely," says Bongard.Journal reference: Science Robotics, DOI: 10.1126/scirobotics.abf1571