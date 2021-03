© Heather Sharona Weiss/ActiveStills



Israel is committing an ongoing Nakba in occupied East Jerusalem. according to Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq. The families reside in the Karm al-Jaouni area of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and the Batan al-Hawa area of the Silwan neighborhood.The two groups are- a company registered in the United States, and- a right-wing settlement organization.Both organizations help implement the Israeli government's colonization of Palestinian properties in Jerusalem.Israeli settlement watchdog Peace Now said theFamilies in Sheikh Jarrah owned houses and land inside present-day Israel before the Nakba of 1948, according to Peace Now.In exchange for promises of ownership of the land and properties, families relinquished certain rights that would be provided to them as refugees by the UN agency for Palestine refugees UNRWA.Israeli settlement groups took advantage of the fact that such registration was lacking and launched a legal battle to forcibly evict the families.The court's rulings were made possible by an amendment toThe law allows Israel to seize land and property owned by Palestinian refugees who fled or were expelled from their homes during and after the Nakba - the 1948 ethnic cleansing of Palestine by Zionist militias.Under a 1970 amendment to its law - a blatantly discriminatory measure.The court ordered families in the Karm al-Jaouni area to leave their homes by 2 May. Other families were ordered to leave by August.While those families are being forced to leave homes they've lived in for seven decades because that land allegedly belonged to Jews before the Nakba,Palestinian human rights group said Israel is "unlawfully applying Israeli domestic law to occupied territory" by implementing it in East Jerusalem.earlier this month alerting them of imminent forced evictions in occupied East Jerusalem.Peace Now said:Mohammed El-Kurd's family is one of those slated to be forcibly evicted from their home in Sheikh Jarrah by 2 May.El-Kurd, 22, told The Electronic Intifada.El-Kurd was born and raised in Jerusalem. His family has lived in their Sheikh Jarrah home since 1956. When he was 18, he moved to the United States to continue his studies. El-Kurd said he was terrified for his family, seven members of which live in the Sheikh Jarrah home."We don't have a place to go, we don't have a place to stay, we don't have the money or finances," he told The Electronic Intifada.by moving in as many Israeli settlers as possible.Hundreds more Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan are also facing similar legal proceedings launched by settler groups.mostly at the hands of settler organizations. Settlers do so through lawsuits that Al-Haq says are "lengthy, exhausting and unaffordable" to the Palestinian residents targeted.Israel's courts essentiallywhen the real motivation is to drive Palestinians out of the city all together.Israel already creates a "coercive environment" - according to Al-Haq - for Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem by walling, isolating and destroying Palestinian neighborhoods, eventually forcing them out of the city Settler eyes have been on the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood for some time.a right-wing settlement organization that aims to push Palestinians off their land and replace them with Jewish Israelis, told The Jerusalem Post in 2017 thatThe Israel Land Fund advertizes on its website to- a name given to an area that comprises most of Sheikh Jarrah and other parts of occupied East Jerusalem, where Palestinians live.The group minces no words about its ultimate motive:Michael Lynk, the UN's special rapporteur on Palestine, warned of the impending eviction of Palestinians in the city earlier this year. Lynk said the targeted areas are "not random but appear to bePeace Now and Ir Amim, an Israeli group that documents settlement activity in Jerusalem, said in a 2016 report thatof the so-called historic basin anduring February,since the monitoring group began systematically documenting in 2009. Israel made more than 300 Palestinians homeless as a result.Despite Israel's relentless war on Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem, they are determined to stay."I have no sense of identity outside of Sheikh Jarrah. I have no sense of belonging outside of Sheikh Jarrah," El-Kurd told The Electronic Intifada.