Final election results yesterday showed Israel in political deadlock once again, with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his opponents falling short of a governing majority.Tuesday's vote,He put Israel's highly successful vaccination drive at the centre of his campaign but was criticised for earlier missteps during the pandemic and for refusing to step down after being indicted.Israel's election commission said that with 100pc of votes counted, MrA right-wing party led by former Netanyahu ally Naftali Bennett won seven seats and an Arab Islamist party led by Mansour Abbas won four.Both are uncommitted, but given the many rivalries in parliament, it is not clear whether either can deliver a required majority.Party leaders have already begun negotiations that are expected to drag on for weeks.Deep divisions between the various parties will make it difficult for either side to assemble a ruling coalition. Israelis vote for party lists rather than candidates in a system that often gives outsized power to small, sectarian factions.Arab parties have never joined a governing coalition, and for nationalist parties, such an alliance is anathema.Bezalel Smotrich, a Netanyahu ally and head of the far-right Religious Zionist party, said: "A right-wing government will not be established with support from Abbas. Period. Not on my watch."Gideon Saar, a defector from Mr Netanyahu's Likud who now heads a six-seat party committed to ousting him, said: "It is clear that Netanyahu does not have a majority to form a government under his leadership. Action must now be taken to realise the possibility of forming a government for change."The Likud, which won the most seats of any party, fired back, saying such a bloc would be "anti-democratic". It compared Mr Netanyahu's opponents to the clerical leadership in Israel's arch-enemy Iran, which vets candidates for high office.Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, said that"It's apparent that our political system finds it very difficult to produce a decisive outcome," Mr Plesner said.He has denied any wrongdoing and dismisses the charges as a witch-hunt.Despite the charges, Mr Netanyahu's Likud party received around a quarter of the votes, making it the largest party in parliament. A total of 13 parties received enough votes to enter the Knesset - the most since the 2003 election - and represent a variety of ultra-Orthodox, Arab, secular, nationalist, and liberal factions.