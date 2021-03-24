SNOW
Unexpected snowfall thrilled tourists at Solang valley near Manali on Monday. The entire Lahaul valley also wore of a blanket of white and snowfall was continuing when this report was filed.

Snowfall and blizzards blocked many roads in Lahaul and upper Manali on Monday morning. The Manali-Atal tunnel road has been closed to tourists as it has become slippery. Tourist movement has been restricted to Solang valley. Only four-wheel-drive vehicles are being allowed to enter Lahaul valley, where traffic on most roads has crippled partially. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had started clearing snow since early morning.

Both portals of Atal tunnel have received 25 to 30cm of fresh snow. Solang valley near Manali received 5cm snow. Udaipur received 26cm and Keylong received 9cm snow. Sissu and Gondhla received 15-20cm of fresh snow. Gulaba, Marhi, Rohtang Pass, Hamta and all upper regions of Manali donned a white mantle. Some parts of Spiti valley also received light snow. Hansa village of Spiti recorded 5cm of fresh snow.



Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma said, "Atal tunnel approach roads have received fresh snow. The road has become slippery. Only four-wheel-drive vehicles will be allowed as a precautionary measure."

A large number of tourists thronged Solang valley to enjoy fresh snowfall. Tourists enjoyed skiing, snow scooter and other snow-related activities here.

Snowfall has affected snow clearance operations on Kaza-Gramphoo and Manali-Leh highways. The Kaza-Gramphoo highway, which connects Manali to Spiti valley, is expected to open by mid-April. BRO teams are advancing towards Sarcha from Baralacha pass and are close to reopening the Manali-Leh highway to vehicles. Fresh snowfall may delay opening of both the highways by two to three days.