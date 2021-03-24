Unexpected snowfall thrilled tourists at Solang valley near Manali on Monday.. The Manali-Atal tunnel road has been closed to tourists as it has become slippery. Tourist movement has been restricted to Solang valley. Only four-wheel-drive vehicles are being allowed to enter Lahaul valley, where traffic on most roads has crippled partially. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had started clearing snow since early morning.. Gulaba, Marhi, Rohtang Pass, Hamta and all upper regions of Manali donned a white mantle. Some parts of Spiti valley also received light snow. Hansa village of Spiti recorded 5cm of fresh snow.Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma said, "Atal tunnel approach roads have received fresh snow. The road has become slippery. Only four-wheel-drive vehicles will be allowed as a precautionary measure."A large number of tourists thronged Solang valley to enjoy fresh snowfall. Tourists enjoyed skiing, snow scooter and other snow-related activities here.Snowfall has affected snow clearance operations on Kaza-Gramphoo and Manali-Leh highways. The Kaza-Gramphoo highway, which connects Manali to Spiti valley, is expected to open by mid-April. BRO teams are advancing towards Sarcha from Baralacha pass and are close to reopening the Manali-Leh highway to vehicles. Fresh snowfall may delay opening of both the highways by two to three days.