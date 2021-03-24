At 30.6° Fahrenheit (-0.8°C), February 2021's mean continentaOf course, this very severe drop accords with our mid-1990s 140-year post-Little Ice Age "amplitude compression" thesis, positing serial 50-40-30-20 year warm-cold spells from AD 1890 to 2029. At that point, intra-decadal oscillations, whipsaw global temperatures, will confirm the onset of a cyclical 102-kiloyear Pleistocene Ice Age dating from AD 1350, ending the 12,550-year Holocene Interglacial Epoch.Though abrupt chill-phases such as the 1,200-year-long Younger Dryas (12,950 - 11,750 YBP) or Mesopotamia's devastating Dark Millennium (3,800 - 2,800 YBP) can occur in months, these are not climate-shifts but episodic phenomena due to cometary/meteoritic impacts or oceanic current fluctuations.As Ice Age Now has long noted, a periodic 12,000-year geomagnetic pole reversal conjoined with Svensmark-Zharkova's increasing global cloud-cover due to a looming 8-cycle Super-Grand Solar Minimum through AD 2108 per diminished solar magnetic fields (SMFs) may induce abrupt glaciations when winter snows fail to melt in summer.Over 3.6 million years from the mid-Pliocene, this regularly recurring plate tectonic-driven sequence is due to last another 15 to 25+ million years, affecting Quaternary Periods succeeding the short-lived Pliocene and Pleistocene.