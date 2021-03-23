Sadhna top, Phirkiyan pass and Z Gali received about 2 feet of fresh snowfall each since Monday morning.

All government and private schools upto Class 8th have been closed due to inclement weather conditions in north Kashmir district of Kupwara.in the upper reaches while rain lashed plains in the summer capital, Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir valley, particularly border district of Kupwara."Keeping in view the inclement weather conditions and for the safety of children all the government and private schools up to elementary level (up to class 8th) shall remain closed on March 23," Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kupwara said in an order.The order said this is in accordance with the directions given by the district development commissioner Kupwara.rain, thundershowers with gusty wind (30-40 km/hour) would occur at isolated places. "Light to moderate rain, snow and thundershowers would occur at most places during this time in the valley," he added.