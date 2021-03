The richest Americans dodge much more in income taxes than the Internal Revenue Service previously assumed, according to research being published Monday by IRS and academic researchers."There is more revenue than you might have thought at the very top," Daniel Reck of the London School of Economics, the paper's lead nongovernment author, tells the Journal . "What's needed is a broader strategy that involves increased scrutiny of pass-through businesses [and] investments in the comprehensive audits that the IRS does in its global high-wealth program." The research is being released by the National Bureau of Economic Research.Increased investment in the IRS and specialized agents are needed — and would more than pay for themselves, the Times says , but Congress should also take the advice of former IRS commissioner Charles Rossotti and create "a third-party verification system for business income," similar to the W-2 system for wages. TSource: The Week